(BIVN) – A bill that would have decriminalized the possession of cannabis died in the State Senate on Monday.

SB2487 failed to get the number of votes needed to pass on final reading.

The Senate bill:

Exempts drug paraphernalia for marijuana from certain penalties under the Uniform Controlled Substances Act. Lowers the penalties for the possession and transfer without remuneration of certain amounts of marijuana, marijuana concentrate, and marijuana-infused products. Makes smoking marijuana in a public place a violation under the offense of promoting a detrimental drug in the third degree.

The bill was already passed by the Senate and the House, but faltered on Final Reading when Senators turned against the measure.

Earlier this legislative session, a bill that would have regulated the recreational use of cannabis died in the House after it was passed by the Senate chamber.

Some senators voiced their opposition to SB2487 during the floor vote on Monday.

“I’m telling you right now, we’re going backwards,” said Senator Kurt Fevella (R), speaking against the bill. “Because we telling the kids no vape. No tobacco. No flavor tobacco. Lower the blood quantum for DUIs. And then here we are with this bill.”

“This situation is playing out in other states,” remarked Senator Angus McKelvey (D) in opposition to the bill. “The Senate sent a very good, reasonable, recreational legalization bill with guard rails over to the other chamber. In other states where the rush to decriminalization is outpacing their own recreational medical marijuana market; you could have a black market that could explode. Thereby undercutting and creating all the safety hazards that the bill that we sent over would have addressed.”

“Decriminalization is very different from legalization, as has been stated before,” said Hawaiʻi island Senator Tim Richards. “We have guard rails around, if we go legalization. My concern is some of the health concerns that have been raised by my colleagues. So I will be voting no.”

The bill failed to pass with 9 ayes, and 15 no votes. The noes were cast by Senator(s) Aquino, DeCoite, Elefante, Fevella, Fukunaga, Hashimoto, Inouye, Kanuha, Keohokalole, Kidani, Kim, McKelvey, Moriwaki, Richards, and Wakai.