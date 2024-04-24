(BIVN) – The Hawaiian Electric company has lifted the call for Big Island customers to conserve energy, as three power generating units have been repaired and are back online.

The three units combine for up to 53 megawatts of generating capacity. The utility says customers may therefore resume their normal use of electricity.

From a Hawaiian Electric news release issued Wednesday afternoon:

The company’s Keahole CT-5 unit is online ahead of schedule following a major maintenance overhaul. In addition, the company’s Puna Steam unit and Kanoelehua CT-1 unit have been repaired and are online. Combined, these units have up to 53 megawatts of generating capacity. Generation margins have returned to levels where conservation can be lifted. The company and independent power producer Hamakua Energy continue to troubleshoot and repair the generating units that are out of service.

On March 25, Hawaiian Electric asked residential and business customers to conserve electricity due to the unavailability of several large generators and cautioned that rolling outages might be needed. Each island must stand alone without backup from other islands, so the company plans maintenance to allow for contingencies. The system was able to meet demand with the remaining sources, including wind, geothermal, and the solar plus battery plant. However, multiple concurrent unplanned outages resulted in a shortfall on April 14. “We appreciate everyone’s efforts to use less electricity, especially during the early evening hours. We realize it was inconvenient and frustrating for many, and we apologize,” said Kristen Okinaka, Hawaiian Electric spokesperson. “Our customers made a difference, and we were able to prevent additional shortfalls with their help.” Large businesses – including hotels and retailers as well as government agencies – made a significant impact by voluntarily reducing their electricity use and implementing conservation measures. Measures included adjusting lighting and temperature controls, turning off lights and air conditioning in unoccupied areas, and modifying water pumping.