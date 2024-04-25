(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi Department of Health is notifying the public of another confirmed case of pertussis, or whooping cough, on the Island of Hawaiʻi.

Health officials say the new case brings the total to 11 pertussis cases on the Island from March tp April 2024. Several of the recent cases have occurred in infants too young to be fully vaccinated. The new case was found in a third distinct region on the Big Island, which is unrelated to previous cases.

From the health department:

These recent cases indicate community spread of pertussis on Hawaiʻi Island. DOH strongly recommends staying up to date with pertussis vaccinations. This is very important for infants, young children, those with underlying medical conditions and their close contacts. We want to protect these vulnerable groups who are more likely to develop severe whooping cough.

Pertussis vaccination can usually be obtained from a primary care provider such as a pediatrician, family physician, internal medicine physician, or nurse practitioner. Calling ahead to confirm pertussis vaccine availability is recommended. Those who do not have a primary care provider can contact their health plan or can contact a federally qualified health center if they do not have health insurance.

Pertussis is a highly contagious respiratory infection caused by bacteria. It can cause severe coughing fits (up to 10 weeks or more), followed by a high-pitched “whoop” sound when breathing in. Vomiting and exhaustion may also follow. Pertussis can lead to serious complications, especially in infants, such as pneumonia, dehydration, seizures, and brain damage. Some infants may not cough at all. Instead, they may have apnea (life-threatening pauses in breathing) or struggle to breathe.

See a doctor as soon as possible if you or your child is experiencing symptoms, such as runny nose, fever and coughing violently and rapidly.

Call 9-1-1 immediately if you or your child is struggling to breathe or turning blue or purple.

The best way to protect you and your loved ones is to stay up to date with recommended pertussis vaccines. Two vaccines used in the U.S. are DTaP and Tdap. It is recommended that infants and children complete a series of DTaP doses, while adolescents should receive one dose of Tdap, preferably at age 11 or 12 years old. Women should get a Tdap dose during the third trimester of each pregnancy to help protect their babies early in life. Those regularly around young infants such as family and household members should especially ensure they are up to date with recommended pertussis vaccines.

Based on data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Hawai‘i’s 2022- 2023 kindergarten coverage rate for DTaP was 87.0% compared to a national average of 92.7%. With our coverage rate declining, there is increased risk for continued disease spread in our community. Parents who are hesitant about vaccination are encouraged to discuss their concerns with their child’s healthcare provider.

If you are diagnosed with pertussis, take antibiotics as prescribed and avoid contact with others until you are no longer contagious. People can spread the bacteria from the start of the very first symptoms and for up to three weeks after coughing fits begin. Taking antibiotics early in the illness may shorten the amount of time someone is contagious. If you are interested in learning more about symptoms and treatment access the CDC website.