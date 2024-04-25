(BIVN) – The death of a 60-year-old man after a violent disturbance on Koa Lane in Hawaiian Ocean View Estates is under police investigation.

The Hawaiʻi Police Department says it has opened up a coroner’s inquest and assault investigation following the subsequent death of 60-year old Abel Abrojina of Ocean View on Sunday, April 14th.

Police say two individuals were arrested in connection with the death, but were later released pending further investigation.

From a Hawaiʻi police news release:

On April 14, 2024 at approximately 6:30 p.m., Kau Patrol officers were dispatched to a property located on the 92-8300 block of Koa Lane for a report of an unknown type disturbance. After receiving the initial call, a second call was received from the same area regarding an unresponsive male possibly suffering from a medical condition. Upon officer’s arrival, Abrojina’s girlfriend, a 53-year old woman of Ocean View, reported that she was assaulted by her neighbor, identified as 50-year old Melissa Swinson, also of Ocean View. The victim, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries, reported that while being assaulted, Abrojina came to her assistance while carrying a machete. The victim then reported that 51-year old Todd Swinson of Ocean View, who had accompanied his wife Melissa to the victim’s property, was able to take the machete away from Abrojina. Todd Swinson then began to strike Abrojina with the machete, causing Abrojina to fall to the ground. Abrojina was able to retreat back to a residence on the property and then collapsed. Hawai’i Fire Department personnel responded and determined that Abrojina had no signs of life. Abrojina was transported to the Hilo Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead at 1:53 A.M. on Monday, April 15, 2024. Todd Swinson was subsequently arrested on suspicion of assault in the first degree and terroristic threatening in the first degree. Melissa Swinson was arrested for suspicion of assault in the third degree.