(BIVN) – A new sister city relationship has been established between Hawaiʻi County and Hatsukaichi, Hiroshima in Japan.

Mayor Mitch Roth announced the partnership this week, saying it “marks a significant step in strengthening cultural and economic ties between our communities, building on the deep historical connections many of our local Japanese families have with this region of Japan.”

A County news release provides the details:

The relationship was affirmed by a signing ceremony held in Hatsukaichi, where Mayor Mitch Roth, Mayor Tarō Matsumoto, members of the Hawaiʻi County Council, members of the Japanese Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Hawaiʻi, the Honorary Consul of Japan in Hilo, Art Taniguchi, and esteemed members of government from Hatsukaichi were present.

“Many of our residents have family roots that trace back to Hiroshima, making this partnership not just a formal relationship but a rekindling of familial bonds and history,” said Mayor Roth. “Through this sister city connection, we hope to honor and deepen the rich cultural heritage that many of our Japanese-American families bring to Hawaiʻi.” Hatsukaichi, known for its picturesque Itsukushima Shrine and vibrant history, shares many cultural and environmental similarities with Hawaiʻi County. This relationship will foster exchanges in tourism, culture, education, and business, enhancing mutual understanding and cooperation.