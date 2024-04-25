(BIVN) – Human remains were recently found in the Hawaiian Ocean View Estates subdivision in Kaʻū, and police say the body “had injuries that were suspicious in nature.”

The identity of the deceased male and the exact cause of death could not be determined.

On Thursday, police reported that detectives have initiated an unattended death investigation, and an autopsy has been scheduled to determine the exact cause of death.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

On Tuesday, April 23, 2024 shortly before 12:40 p.m., detectives assigned to the Area II Criminal Investigations Section responded to a property located on the 92-8700 block of Lotus Blossom Lane for a report of a decomposed body on the property. Upon their arrival, they discovered the body of a male which had injuries that were suspicious in nature. Due to the body being in advanced stages of decomposition, the identity of the male and the exact cause of death could not be determined.

Police say that anyone with information relative to this case is encouraged to call the Hawaiʻi Police Department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311. They may also contact Detective Donovan Kohara at (808) 960-3118; or via email at donovan.kohara@hawaiicounty.gov.