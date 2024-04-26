Big Island Video News

Serving Hawaii County

Webcams On Mauna Loa Southwest Rift Zone Upgraded
Avatar photo

by Big Island Video News
on at

STORY SUMMARY

MAUNA LOA, Hawaiʻi - Mauna Loa is not erupting, and scientists are making improvements to their monitoring tools in preparation for whenever the volcano becomes active once again.

USGS: “An HVO physical science technician does the final work on the wiring that powers the webcam from the battery case. The large antenna on the top of the mast transmits the images in real time to the observatory.” (USGS photo by M. Patrick)

(BIVN) – Scientists journeyed to Mauna Loa on Hawaiʻi island this week to improve the webcams that are monitoring the volcano. 

Mauna Loa is not erupting, and its USGS Volcano Alert Level is at NORMAL. 

On April 24th, the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory installed a new webcam on the volcano’s Southwest Rift Zone, and upgraded an existing webcam.

The MDLcam is one of several pan-tilt-zoom camera models installed over the past several years to monitor Mauna Loa. These PTZ cameras can be controlled remotely and are capable of panning horizontally, tilting vertically, and zooming for magnification.

USGS webcam image “of Mauna Loa’s upper and middle Southwest Rift Zone from Dandelion Cone along the middle part of the rift zone”. Scientists say this camera is a pan-tilt-zoom model and the view may change depending on activity.

The existing M3cam on the Southwest Rift Zone of Mauna Loa was also upgraded to a higher-resolution model.

USGS: “An HVO physical science technician upgrades the M3cam webcam on the Southwest Rift Zone of Mauna Loa. This webcam points northeast (uprift), towards the summit of Mauna Loa, to cover portions of the upper Southwest Rift Zone. The upgrade included a higher resolution webcam with a wider field of view.” (USGS photo by M. Patrick)

Webcams are currently showing no signs of activity on Mauna Loa. “Summit seismicity has remained at low levels over the past month,” HVO scientists wrote. “Ground deformation indicates continuing slow inflation as magma replenishes the reservoir system following the 2022 eruption. SO2 emission rates are at background levels.”

Mauna Loa most recently erupted in late-2022. Starting at the summit and then moving to the northeast side of the volcano, the eruption sent lava flows to within 1.7 miles of the Daniel K. Inouye Highway. “Mauna Loa is certain to erupt again, and with such a propensity to produce large flows, we carefully monitor the volcano for signs of unrest,” the USGS HVO says.