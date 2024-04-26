(BIVN) – Scientists journeyed to Mauna Loa on Hawaiʻi island this week to improve the webcams that are monitoring the volcano.

Mauna Loa is not erupting, and its USGS Volcano Alert Level is at NORMAL.

On April 24th, the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory installed a new webcam on the volcano’s Southwest Rift Zone, and upgraded an existing webcam.

The MDLcam is one of several pan-tilt-zoom camera models installed over the past several years to monitor Mauna Loa. These PTZ cameras can be controlled remotely and are capable of panning horizontally, tilting vertically, and zooming for magnification.

The existing M3cam on the Southwest Rift Zone of Mauna Loa was also upgraded to a higher-resolution model.

Webcams are currently showing no signs of activity on Mauna Loa. “Summit seismicity has remained at low levels over the past month,” HVO scientists wrote. “Ground deformation indicates continuing slow inflation as magma replenishes the reservoir system following the 2022 eruption. SO2 emission rates are at background levels.”

Mauna Loa most recently erupted in late-2022. Starting at the summit and then moving to the northeast side of the volcano, the eruption sent lava flows to within 1.7 miles of the Daniel K. Inouye Highway. “Mauna Loa is certain to erupt again, and with such a propensity to produce large flows, we carefully monitor the volcano for signs of unrest,” the USGS HVO says.