(BIVN) – Boring work is set to take place on Waipiʻo Valley Road in early May, resulting in one-lane closures for the duration of the project.

The work is scheduled to take place from Thursday, May 9 to Friday, May 10, 2024, between 8:30 a.m. and 3:00 p.m., officials say.

From the Hawaiʻi County Department of Public Works:

Geolabs, a leading geotechnical engineering firm, has been hired to conduct important borings work along the road. This work will involve drilling into the road to evaluate the soil and rock composition and assess the safety and stability of the road’s foundation. The findings from this analysis will help guide future improvements, ensuring the road’s durability and resilience against natural elements and heavy usage.

To maintain safety and minimize disruptions, one-lane closures will be in place during the project’s duration. Trained flaggers will be stationed at strategic locations to manage traffic flow and ensure the safety of both motorists and workers. The borings work will be carried out in four distinct areas along Waipi’o Valley Road, with brief closures of 15-20 minutes occurring as equipment is moved from one site to the next.

The Department of Public Works says it would “like to thank the residents of Waipiʻo Valley for their patience and cooperation during this critical safety project.”