(BIVN) – A Hilo man was sentenced on Thursday to a decade in prison for the theft of a pickup truck in Kona and attempted distribution of methamphetamine.

Hawaiʻi County Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen reports 51 year-old Duke Kaleolani Malakaua was handed down a ten-year prison term in Hilo Circuit Court on April 25th for the offenses of Attempted Promoting a Dangerous Drug in the Second Degree and Unauthorized Control of a Propelled Vehicle in the First Degree.

From the Office of the Prosecuting Attorney:

On November 9, 2023 Malakaua appeared in Hilo Circuit Court where he entered “Guilty” pleas to Attempted Promoting a Dangerous Drug in the Second Degree and Unauthorized Control of a Propelled Vehicle in the First Degree. The offenses stemmed from incidents involving the theft of a Chevrolet pickup, originally reported stolen from a business located on Olowalu Street in Kona between August 9-10, 2023 and the attempted distribution of methamphetamine after being observed by police to be operating the same Chevrolet pickup on September 2, 2023 near the Hilo Armory. After obtaining a narcotics search warrant for the pickup, VICE officers recovered over 19 grams of methamphetamine broken down into distributable amounts and various drug paraphernalia including 42 clean/unused clear Ziploc type packets. Attempted Promoting a Dangerous Drug in the Second Degree is a class B felony which carries a maximum penalty of a ten-year prison term. Unauthorized Control of a Propelled Vehicle in the First Degree is a class C felony which carries a maximum penalty of a five-year prison term.