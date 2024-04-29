(BIVN) – The County of Hawaiʻi could be looking to acquire 27-acres of land in the area of ʻAnaehoʻomalu, a parcel on the South Kohala coast that was identified late last year as a top priority for preservation.

During a Tuesday meeting of the Hawaiʻi County Council Committee on Legislative Approvals and Acquisitions in Kona, local lawmakers will consider Resolution 486-24, authorizing the Director of Finance to enter into negotiations to acquire the ʻAnaehoʻomalu Kapalaoa land, or establish a conservation easement there.



ʻAnaehoʻomalu Kapalaoa was listed as priority number one in the 2023 Annual Report of the Public Access, Open Space, and Natural Resources Preservation Commission, or PONC.

A map shows the land is on the popular ʻAnaehoʻomalu Bay, just to the south of the Waikoloa Beach Marriott Resort & Spa. Figure 5 below, shows the property location of TMK (3) 7-1-003:010 as relative to ʻAnaehoʻomalu Bay and the Lava Lava Beach Club.

From the language of the resolution:

A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING THE DIRECTOR OF FINANCE TO ENTER INTO NEGOTIATIONS FOR THE ACQUISITION OF LANDS OR A CONSERVATION EASEMENT FOR ALL OR A PORTION OF THE PROPERTY IDENTIFIED AS TAX MAP KEY (3) 7-1-003:010, ALSO KNOWN AS ʻANAEHOʻOMALU KAPALAOA, SITUATED IN THE AHUPUAʻA OF PUʻUANAHULU, DISTRICT OF KONA, UTILIZING THE PUBLIC ACCESS, OPEN SPACE, AND NATURAL RESOURCES PRESERVATION FUND. WHEREAS, Chapter 2, Article 42 ofthe Hawaiʻi County Code 1983 (2016 Edition, as amended) (hereinafter “the Code”) establishes a Public Access, Open Space, and Natural Resources Preservation Fund; and

WHEREAS, Section 2-214. 1(c) of the Code provides that the Public Access, Open Space, and Natural Resources Preservation Fund shall be used for “acquiring lands or property entitlements in the County of Hawaiʻi for the following purposes: 1) Public outdoor recreation and education, including access to beaches and mountains;

2) Preservation of historic or culturally important land areas and sites;

3) Protection of natural resources, including buffer zones;

4) Preservation of forests, beaches, coastal areas, natural beauty and agricultural lands; and

5) Protection of watershed lands to preserve water quality and water supply”; and WHEREAS, Section 2-217 of the Code provides, in part, that the duties and responsibilities of the Public Access, Open Space, and Natural Resources Preservation Commission (hereinafter “the Commission”) include developing and submitting to the Mayor an initial prioritized list of qualifying lands worthy of preservation and updating the list annually by December 31 of each year; and WHEREAS, ʻAnaehoʻomalu Kapalaoa, as shown in “Exhibit A”, attached hereto and incorporated herein by reference, consists of approximately 27.38 acres, and is ranked as the highest priority for acquisition in the Commission’s 2023 Annual Report to the Mayor, dated November 13, 2023; and