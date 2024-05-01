(BIVN) – April 30th was declared Pet Therapy Day in the County of Hawaiʻi, and Queen’s North Hawaiʻi Community Hospital in Waimea held an event to mark the occasion.
From a Queen’s North Hawaiʻi Community Hospital news release:
A special celebration was held at Queen’s North Hawaiʻi Community Hospital as staff and visitors gathered to honor and thank the hospital’s four-legged volunteers as part of National Pet Therapy Day.
Festivities included treats for humans and pets alike, along with a proclamation from Hawaiʻi County Mayor Mitch Roth proclaiming April 30 as Pet Therapy Day, a specially baked dog cake, and goody bags for the animals. Staff members got to visit with the specially-trained animals, thank them for their service, and take selfies with their favorite teams!
Queen’s North Hawai’i Community Hospital’s pet therapy program consists of dogs teams as well as a miniature horse. Teams visit with patients, visitors and staff, bringing comfort, healing and joy to all.
Anyone interested in training and registering their pet as a pet therapy animal team can learn more at petpartners.org.
