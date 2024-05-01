(BIVN) – North Kona water customers have been downgraded from a required 25% Water Restriction to a voluntary 10% Water Conservation Notice, following repairs to a key water well.

The Hualālai Deepwell, which went offline on March 30, 2024, has been repaired and returned to service on April 26, 2024, reports the Hawaiʻi County Department of Water Supply.

Areas that are now under the voluntary 10% Water Conservation are Mākālei, Kalaoa, Kona Palisades, Keāhole, Palamanui, Kohanaiki, Kailua-Kona, Kaloko, Kaloko Mauka, Hualālai, Honokōhau, Kealakehe, Keahuolū, Keōpū, Hōlualoa, Wai‘aha, Kahalu‘u, and Keauhou.

From the Department of Water Supply:

DWS continues to ask customers to conserve drinking water, use water wisely, and to not waste it. Taking short showers, fixing leaky plumbing and toilets, irrigating efficiently, and turning off the faucet while brushing teeth are easy ways to reduce water use. To learn more ways to conserve water, please visit the DWS website at www.hawaiidws.org, call (808) 961-8050 during normal business hours or email dws@hawaiidws.org. For after-hours emergencies, please call (808) 961-8790.

The water department says it “sincerely acknowledges the community’s efforts to reduce their water usage while the water restriction was in effect. MAHALO for your kokua!”