(BIVN) – Honoka‘a Western Week will take place later in the month of May, and in a news release promoting the event, organizers issued this “Public Advisory” from “Sheriff” Larry Ignacio:

If a stranger rides into town from May 18 to 27, without the official Western Week button, they’re going to spend some time behind bars, thanks to the eagle eye of ‘Sheriff’ Larry Ignacio. He and his posse will start their street patrols during the May 18 Parade and Block Party and conclude May 27 after the Hawai‘i Saddle Club Scholarship Rodeo (see schedule below). Violators will be stuck in the pokey until they ante up the $5 for a button, or their friends bail them out. Buttons are available at businesses throughout Honoka‘a town, and, while not required for admission, they do support Western Week and scholarships for local youth.

For over 70 years, Western Week has been a celebration of paniolo culture and heritage, enjoyed by young and old. It was started by the Honoka‘a Business Association as a way to bring the community together for some fun when all the rodeo cowboys were in town. (Rumor has it that back in the day, there was also the occasional shoot-out in the street.) Sheriff Larry does not anticipate that kind of trouble, or any other, during the dozen Western Week happenings. He encourages everyone to wear a button and dress up in their best western duds for events like the farmers market, Portuguese Bean Soup and Smoke Meat Contest, a special presentation in honor of the Andrade Building’s 100th birthday, and more. The very tempting Silent Auction Fundraiser opens at high noon on May 18.

Honoka‘a Western Week is a volunteer-driven project supported by the Honoka‘a Business Association, Hāmākua Kohala Health, and many other sponsors and supporters celebrating Hāmākua’s paniolo heritage and unique cultural blend. Monetary support is most welcome. Checks payable to “Honokaʻa Business Association” can be sent to P.O. Box 474, Honokaʻa HI 96727, attention: Honoka‘a Western Week. Or, Venmo @honokaabusinessassociation.

Here is the schedule of events:

May 18-27

Silent Auction

Western Week’s biggest fundraiser helps connect the community with its agricultural and paniolo roots, and supports scholarships for local youth. This year 100+ exciting items include a stay at the Westin Hapuna, round for four at Mauna Kea Golf Course, collectibles, antiques, activities, dinners and much more. Bidding opens May 18 at 12 noon, and closes on May 27 at 12 midnight. Register at www.honokaa.cbo.io

Saturday, May 18

2-11 p.m. Road Closure for Western Week Festivities. Plan ahead!

4-5 p.m. Western Week Parade. Entries are still available.

3-10 p.m. Block Party. Honoka‘a’s favorite hoe down, with food trucks, vendor booths, and dancing in the street to live country western music.

6 p.m., Saloon Girls & Cowboys Got Talent Contest. Contestants vie for cash prizes and bragging rights. All kinds of talents welcome.

Sunday, May 19, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Hāmākua Harvest Western Week Farmer’s Market

Live entertainment, agricultural education events, fresh, locally grown produce, and a cornucopia of exciting food and craft vendors.

Monday, May 20, 6 p.m.

Cowboy Talk Story

Honoka‘a People’s Theatre

Come and meet the paniolo as they share their stories and memories, hosted by Sheriff Larry Ignacio.

Tuesday, May 21, 5-7 p.m.

Portuguese Bean Soup & Smoke Meat Contest

Ahualoa Family Farms Mac Nut Factory

Live music, food trucks, prizes for winners and gifts for all participants. Help choose the winners by tasting some ‘ono food.

Wednesday, May 22, 3-5:30 p.m.

Hawai‘i Saddle Club Keiki RoundUp

Rose Andrade Correia Arena

Pony rides, branding, Cowboy Cornhole and other fun games. Boot Scramble with prizes at 5 p.m.

Thursday, May 23, 5 p.m.

100th Anniversary Presentation

Andrade’s Ohia Lanai

The Andrade Building Celebrates its 100th Anniversary with a special presentation, “The Azores: Homeland of Hawaii’s Portuguese Families and Friends Left Behind.” Andrade descendants relate the story of a child left behind in 1883, as their family boarded the Bell Rock and sailed for Hawai‘i. Sponsored by the Portuguese Chamber of Commerce Cultural and Educational Center and Andrade’s Honoka’a Cafe.

Friday, May 24, 3-10 p.m.

Hootenanny

Honoka‘a Public House.

Come and enjoy our outdoor beer garden with live music, dancing, food, drinks and fun for all

ages.

Saturday, May 25

Saturday Slack

Rodeo qualifying event at the Rose Andrade Correia Arena

and

Line Dancing, 5-9:30 p.m.

Honoka‘a Peoples’ Theatre

$5 cover and donations accepted for a night of line dancing after the big Rodeo with Pauline Dias & the Country Rhythm Sliders.

Sunday-Monday, May 26-27, 12 noon till pau

Annual Hawai‘i Saddle Club Scholarship Rodeo

Rose Andrade Correia Arena

Tickets available from Rodeo Queen contestants, or at the gate.

For more information and entry forms for all events, visit honokaawesternweek.org.