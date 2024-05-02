(BIVN) – The County of Hawaiʻi on Wednesday announced the launch of its Emergency Rental Assistance Program.

From a County news release:

The program is designed to help Hawai‘i Island resident households that experienced economic hardship during the COVID-19 pandemic and are struggling to pay their rent.

As a comprehensive response to homelessness and housing affordability, the County of Hawai‘i, in partnership with Neighborhood Place of Puna and the Hawai‘i County Economic Opportunity Council (HCEOC), join today to announce the launch of the Hawai‘i County Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP). Program applications are available starting today, Wednesday, May 1, 2024 at 8:00 a.m. HST.

ERAP is federally funded through the U.S. Department of Treasury to provide rental assistance payments and housing stability services to eligible households.

“Our Emergency Rental Assistance Program helped to keep thousands of our local families housed through COVID, which is why we are so excited to be able to bring it back thanks to our partnership with Neighborhood Place of Puna and the Hawaiʻi County Economic Opportunity Council. We are committed to providing vital assistance to those facing financial hardships, ensuring that they can remain in their homes and maintain stability. Together, we can overcome any obstacles and build a sustainable future for all members of our community,” said Mayor Mitch Roth.

Households that have been impacted and need rental assistance grants should apply through HCEOC. Individuals without internet access or a computer are encouraged to call the ERAP phone line at (808) 298-5566 to request assistance with completing an application over the phone or visit the HCEOC office to complete an application in person.

For more information on program eligibility and requirements and how to apply, please visit hceoc.net or call (808) 298-5566.

