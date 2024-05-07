(BIVN) – The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a High Wind Warning for the summits on Hawaiʻi island, in effect until 6 p.m. Tuesday evening.

Southwest winds of 50 to 60 mph, with localized gusts around 70 mph, will be possible atop Maunakea and Mauna Loa.

“Winds this strong can make driving and walking dangerous,” forecasters cautioned. “The winds can forcefully open doors and damage hinges or slam doors shut, possibly causing injuries.”

The Mauna Kea Access Road was closed to the public at the Visitor Information Station at an elevation of 9,200 feet on Tuesday morning, “due to hazardous road conditions caused by high winds, fog, high humidity, and freezing temperatures causing there to be ice on the road,” rangers reported.