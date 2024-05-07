(BIVN) – A single vehicle crash in North Kona on Tuesday resulted in the death of a 78-year-old male passenger from Papaikou, and hospitalized the female driver.

The Hawaiʻi Police Department identified the male victim in a later news release, and provided additional details on the incident:

A 78-year-old Papaikou man died in a single vehicle collision that occurred on Tuesday, May 7, 2024. The incident took place on Mamalahoa Highway (Highway 190) near the 31.5-mile marker which is located in the North Kona, Hawaii.

The 78-year-old driver has been positively identified as Jeffrey Lawrence Gross.

Responding to a call at 12:23 p.m., Police investigation revealed that a silver 2014 Kia Sorento traveling south had crossed over the solid white fog line (makai side) and drove off the right shoulder of the roadway. The vehicle then went down an embankment and overturned. The 78-year-old male passenger was transported to the Kona Community Hospital for treatment and later died. He was pronounced dead at 2:07 p.m. Additionally, inside the 2014 Kia Sorento was the 48-year-old female driver from Papaikou, who was also transported to Kona Community Hospital for medical attention. The 48-year-old female driver still remains at the Kona Community Hospital.

The Area II Traffic Enforcement Unit has initiated a traffic investigation and is asking for anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact Officer Ansel Robinson at 326-4646 ext. 229 or email at ansel.robinson@hawaiicounty.gov.

This is the 17th traffic fatality this year compared to 8 at this time last year.