(BIVN) – Kīlauea is not erupting and the USGS Volcano Alert Level remains at ADVISORY.

Unrest continues beneath the Hawaiʻi island volcano, in the area of the upper East Rift Zone and the summit caldera south of Halemaʻumaʻu. There are no significant earthquakes occurring past the Pauahi Crater on the East Rift Zone. The elevated seismic activity is confined to the upper East Rift Zone.

As of noon on Wednesday, there were no reported closures in Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park due to the elevated unrest.

From the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory on Wednesday, May 8th:

Summit and upper East Rift Zone Observations: Earthquake counts remain elevated with approximately 250 earthquakes in the past 24 hours, an increase over the preceding day. These earthquakes are clustered in the upper East Rift Zone as well as the south caldera region. Earthquake depths have averaged 2-4 km (1.2-3.1 miles) beneath the surface, and magnitudes have been mostly below M2.0, with one M3.3 yesterday morning. Ground deformation continues beneath Halemaʻumaʻu and the south caldera region. The Uēkahuna tiltmeter continues to record inflation beneath Halemaʻumaʻu that began early Saturday morning. The tiltmeter at Sandhill continues to record uplift in the south caldera region. Sulfur dioxide (SO2) gas emission rates remain low. An SO2 emission rate of approximately 62 tonnes per day was recorded on May 2.