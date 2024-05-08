(BIVN) – Roadwork on ‘Opelo Road in Waimea is set to begin on May 13, starting on the mauka side of the road, directly across from ‘Opelo Plaza.

The Hawaiʻi County Department of Public Works Traffic Division says the project will be focusing on the installation of new signs and markings.

Crews will be working from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The County advises drivers to exercise caution and expect possible delays while navigating the area.

The Department added that it appreciates the community’s patience and cooperation as they work to enhance traffic safety in this area of Waimea.