(BIVN) – Kīlauea is not erupting, and volcanic unrest continues beneath the upper East Rift Zone and the summit caldera south of Halemaʻumaʻu.

The current USGS Volcano Alert Level for Kīlauea remains at ADVISORY.

There are no current closures within Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park due to the unrest.

From the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory update on Thursday, May 9th:

Summit and upper East Rift Zone Observations: Earthquake counts remain elevated with approximately 190 earthquakes in the past 24 hours, a decrease over the preceding day. These earthquakes are clustered in the upper East Rift Zone as well as the south caldera region. Earthquake depths have averaged 2-4 km (1.2-3.1 miles) beneath the surface, and magnitudes have been mostly below M2.0.