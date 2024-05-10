(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi will continue to grow, but at a slower pace than the during post-pandemic years, according to the second quarter forecast for 2024 by UHERO, the University of Hawaiʻi Economic Research Organization.

“Maui rebuilding and the incremental return of international travelers will support tourism, helping to offset a moderate pullback in the continental U.S. market,” a UH news release stated, summarizing the new report. “Construction will continue to be a source of strength, even as overall job and income growth decelerate. Reducing inflation in the islands will take a bit longer than expected, and growth prospects for Hawaiʻi’s counties differ.”

A video on the 2024 second quarter forecast was also produced by UHERO.

“The Big Island has seen the most population growth,” Bonham said in the video. “Oʻahu has been losing population for for several years now, and our forecast is for that to continue to be very very stagnant. Our forecast for Maui is is a 3,000 or 4,000 person loss of population between 2023 and 2024, and a very slow recovery.”

“And it shouldn’t be a surprise that the county with the most population growth is also the county that’s added the most housing units, and has sort of the most affordable housing situation of any of the other counties,” Bonham added. “So this very anemic population growth and slow labor force growth is going to act as a constraint on overall economic growth.”

The full report can be found at the UHERO website.

UHERO – which is housed at UH Mānoa’s College of Social Sciences – offered these “key takeaways” from the May 10 report: