(BIVN) – The planet Earth is under a Severe (G4) Geomagnetic Storm Watch, issued by the NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center on Thursday, May 9, following several earth-directed coronal mass ejections (CMEs) that were seen erupting from the Sun.

This is the first Severe (G4) Geomagnetic Storm Watch to be issued since January 2005.

NOAA says the storm is expected to arrive as early as midday Friday, May 10, 2024, and persist through Sunday, May 12, 2024. “Several strong flares have been observed over the past few days and were associated with a large and magnetically complex sunspot cluster (NOAA region 3664), which is 16 times the diameter of Earth,” NOAA wrote.

Under a G4 Geomagnetic Storm Watch:

Power systems: Possible widespread voltage control problems and some protective systems will mistakenly trip out key assets from the grid.

Possible widespread voltage control problems and some protective systems will mistakenly trip out key assets from the grid. Spacecraft operations: May experience surface charging and tracking problems, corrections may be needed for orientation problems.

May experience surface charging and tracking problems, corrections may be needed for orientation problems. Other systems: Induced pipeline currents affect preventive measures, HF radio propagation sporadic, satellite navigation degraded for hours, low-frequency radio navigation disrupted, and aurora has been seen as low as Alabama and northern California (typically 45° geomagnetic lat.).

From a NOAA news alert: