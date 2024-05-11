(BIVN) – The North and South Kohala districts on Hawaiʻi island have been under a Flash Flood Warning for much of the night, and this morning officials reports highway closures due to the weather event.

“At 4:18 AM HST, radar indicated heavy rain over the Kohala and Hāmākua Districts,” the National Weather Service reported on Saturday. “Rain was falling at a rate of 2 to 3 inches per hour. Highway 270 near mile post 5 near Kawaihae Harbor is currently closed due to flooding. Area stream gauges remain elevated.”

Forecasters say some locations that will experience flash flooding include Waikoloa Village, Kapaʻau, Honokaʻa, Kohala Ranch, Kawaihae, Pololu Valley, Waimanu Valley, Kamuela, Waipio Valley, Puako, Halaula, Kukuihaele, Hawi, Mauna Lani, Waikoloa Beach and Mahukona.

Hawaiʻi Police reported all lanes are closed at the Kawaihae Road / Queen Kaʻahumanu Highway intersection “due to flooding at the bridges on both sides of intersection.”

In a Hawai;i County Civil Defense message issued at 4:30 a.m., emergency officials advised:

Highway 270 Akoni Pule and Highway 19 Queen Kaahumanu are closed in some areas, use alternate routes through Waimea and Waikoloa Village.

Please drive with caution. Be on the alert for run-off, ponding of water, debris, and poor visibility.

Do not attempt to cross flowing water in a vehicle or on foot; turn around, don’t drown.

Road closures may occur without warning.

Remember, if lightning threatens your area, the safest place to be is indoors.

A Flood Watch remains in place for the rest of the island, as an upper level low will slowly move through the Hawaiian Islands this weekend.

At the summits of Maunakea and Mauna Loa, the previous Winter Storm Warning has been cancelled and replaced with a Winter Weather Advisory. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches are possible, with wind gusts around 55 mph.