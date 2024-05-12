(BIVN) – Active space weather is expected to continue Sunday, as geomagnetic storming of varying intensity will continue.

NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center says the impacts of several intense Coronal Mass Ejections are still anticipated to reach the Earth’s outer atmosphere by today.

A G4 or Greater WATCH remains in effect. “Early Sunday through Sunday night, the next series of very fast moving Coronal Mass Ejections will slam into Earth’s magnetic field and is expected to lead back to severe to extreme geomagnetic storms,” NOAA stated.

NOAA says there have been “preliminary reports of power grid irregularities, degradation to high frequency communications, GPS, and possibly satellite navigation”, due to the solar activity.

“During periods of stronger geomagnetic storm conditions, the aurora will be more widespread and seen at lower latitudes,” NOAA added.

NOAA says “the threat of additional strong flares and CME’s will persist until the large and magnetically complex sunspot cluster (NOAA Region 3664) rotates out of view, most likely by Tuesday.” The region produced another X-class flare on Sunday.