(BIVN) – Akaka Falls State Park will be temporarily closed on weekdays starting Wednesday, May 15th, in order for the park to undergo rockfall mitigation work.

The park will remain open on weekends and holiday, officials say.

The DLNR Division of State Parks announced that is has contracted Prometheus Construction for the project, at an estimated cost is $1.3 million. The weekday closures are expected to run through the end of the month.

“The scope of work will consist of rock slope scaling, installation of anchored wire mesh and the application of shotcrete (concrete applied via a nozzle using high-velocity projection) to the hillside,” a DLNR news release stated. “The construction zone will be limited to the hillside between the parking lot and the pedestrian walkway below. The park will be open on weekends and holidays throughout the construction period.”