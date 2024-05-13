(BIVN) – A Brown Water Advisory has been issued for the waters around North Kohala, following the recent heavy rains that soaked the northern-most Hawaiʻi island district.

While the Kohala-area was under a Flash Flood Warning for much of the weekend, heavy rainfall resulted in stormwater runoff entering coastal waters.

The Brown Water Advisory is in place for the shores of Holoholokai Beach Park to Pololu Valley.

From the Hawaiʻi Department of Health Clean Water Branch:

Heavy rainfall has resulted in stormwater runoff entering into coastal waters. The public is advised to stay out of flood waters and storm water runoff due to possible overflowing cesspools, sewer, manholes, pesticides, animal fecal matter, dead animals, pathogens, chemicals, and associated flood debris. Not all coastal areas may be impacted by runoff, however, if the water is brown stay out. Continue to practice good personal hygiene and follow-up with your primary care physician if you have any health concerns.

The County of Hawaiʻi announced Monday that Spencer Park at ʻŌhai‘ula Beach is currently closed for debris cleanup from the weekend flooding, and will reopen on Saturday, May 18th. Camping and pavilion permits are cancelled during the closure.



Also, the Hawaiʻi County Department of Water Supply has cancelled the Water Conservation Notice for the North Kohala area, effective immediately.