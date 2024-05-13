(BIVN) – A 32-year-old Kaʻū man was arrested on Sunday afternoon after a lengthy standoff in the Hawaiian Ocean View Estates subdivision, and a dramatic escape by a female resident.

Kamren Adams, of Ocean View, was taken into police custody without incident for Burglary, Terroristic Threatening and Ownership Possession Prohibited.

Adams allegedly broke into a residence on Alaoli Drive and threatened violence, forcing a 37-year-old female caretaker to call police before sneaking out of a fourth-floor balcony.

The Hawaiʻi Police Department went into greater detail on how the incident unfolded:

On May 12, 2024 at approximately 8:20 a.m., a 37-year-old female, also from Ocean View, called police for assistance in regards to a male that broke into a residence she was care taking; located at the 92-2800 block of Alaoli Drive. She reported that she was in a bedroom on the fourth floor of the residence when she heard a loud bang that she thought was a gunshot. Upon looking outside, she observed that a male party was banging on the front door and demanding entry into the residence. She reported that she had never seen the male before and that he did not have permission to be on the property or to enter the residence. She told the male to “go away!” and then called for police. She then heard glass shattering, went downstairs to see what happened and saw that the male had entered the residence. She confronted him, told him to leave and that she had called the police. The male then brandished what appeared to be a black semi-automatic pistol and stated something to the effect of, “where’s my wife and kid!? I’m gonna kill them.” The female then ran back toward another room in the residence. While doing so, she observed that there was a circular hole; she believed was a bullet hole, in one of the third-floor windows and that the glass was completely shattered. The female related that she then locked the door and hid until police arrived. The female reported that she heard the male say something to the effect of “I’m gonna kill anyone in here!” and that the male was stomping around the residence shouting obscenities. The female reported that she was able to escape the residence by sneaking out of a fourth-floor balcony of the residence. As she was exiting the residence, she observed that the male now had what appeared to be a black in color AR-15 style rifle with a scope. She was then able to contact Kaʻū patrol officers as they pulled up to the driveway. The officers related that they observed a shirtless male at the top of the driveway with what appeared to be a black semi-automatic pistol in his hand. The male then ran back into the residence once he observed the police. The Hawai‘i Police Department’s Special Response Team and Crisis Negotiators were called to the scene, as the male had barricaded himself in the residence and refused to come out. After several hours, the male voluntarily came out of the residence and was taken into custody without further incident.

Police say detectives with the Area 2 Criminal Investigation section are continuing the investigation. “Anyone with information relative to this investigation is encouraged to call the police department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311,” police asked. “They may also contact Detective Len Hamakado at (808) 326-4646, ext. 224; or via email at Len.hamakado@hawaiicounty.gov.”