(BIVN) – Police Week will be held nationwide and on the island of Hawaiʻi this week, from May 12 to May 18.

During this year’s ceremonies, a new name will be honored among the law enforcement who gave their lives in the line of duty. The name of Hilo Police Officer Michol Octobre, who was murdered in a shootout with a suspect in Kalopa on December 8, 1916, will be added to the Memorial Wall.

The department says it recently learned of Octobre.

The Police Department recounts the events that unfolded, over a century ago:

Hilo and Kalopa were gripped by fear as a serial killer, Maxime Bondad, terrorized the community. Officer Octobre, undercover as a laborer, embarked on a dangerous mission to locate Bondad. His dedication led to a crucial lead – Bondad’s suspected hiding place. With Deputy Sheriff Rickard by his side, Officer Octobre bravely ascended the Kalopa hillside. Despite the risk, he attempted a peaceful resolution by calling out to Bondad. This courageous act tragically went unanswered. A single gunshot shattered the quiet. Bondad, who was hidden in the brush, shot and fatally wounded Officer Octobre. Officers returned gunfire and killed Bondad where he hid. Officer Michol Octobre, and all heroes whose names grace this wall, deserve our deepest gratitude, utmost respect, and a promise: We will never forget.

The Police Department will also pay tribute to:

Officer Manuel Cadinha, who gave his life in 1918.

Officer William “Red” Oili, who gave his life in 1936.

Officer Ronald “Shige” Jitchaku, who gave his life in 1990.

Officer Kenneth Keliipio, who gave his life in 1997.

Park Ranger Steve Makuakane-Jarrell, who gave his life in 1999.

Officer Bronson Kaimana Kaliloa, who was killed in the line of duty on July 18, 2018.

Police Captain T. Simeona, who was killed in the line of duty on September 25, 1890.

The public is invited to attend formal Police Week ceremonies on Monday, May 13, at 10:00 a.m., at the Hilo police station and Friday, May 17, at 11:00 a.m. at the West Hawaii Civic Center.

