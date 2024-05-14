(BIVN) – Heavy rains continue to soak parts of Hawaiʻi island, prompting the National Weather Service in Honolulu to issue a Flood Advisory on Tuesday afternoon.

“At 12:57 p.m. HST, radar indicated slow moving heavy rain showers mainly over the slopes of Hilo, Hamakua, Kohala and Kona districts,” the NWS wrote. “The heaviest rain was falling over the slopes of South Hilo District. Rain was falling at a rate of up to 2 inches per hour. Additional heavy rain showers will be possible through the afternoon.”

Some locations that will experience flooding include Hilo, Kailua-Kona, Waikoloa Village, Honokaʻa, Pohakuloa Camp, Pohakuloa Training Area, Waimea, Paʻauilo, Waipiʻo Valley, Oʻokala, Kukuihaele, Laupahoehoe, Waimanu Valley, Puʻuanahulu, Ninole, Honomu, Hakalau, Pepeʻekeo, Papaikou and Volcano.

The advisory is in place until 4 p.m. but may have to be extended if conditions persist.

A Flood Watch will be in effect for the entire Big Island on Wednesday through at least Friday, due to the approach of a kona low.