(BIVN) – A 59-year-old motorcyclist from Ocean View died Thursday after in a single vehicle crash on Highway 11 in Kaʻū.

The victim, who police have not identified pending notification of next of kin, apparently rode his motorcycle into a rock embankment at the intersection of Highway 11 and Leilani Street.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

Responding to a call at 5:37 p.m., police investigation revealed that a green 2022 Kawasaki KLX300 traveling south had overtaken several vehicles near the Manuka State Park entrance. After passing the vehicles, the motorcycle was observed crossing over the double solid yellow lines and struck a rock embankment on the mauka side of the highway. The rider was ejected from the motorcycle. The 59-year-old male rider was transported to the Kona Community Hospital and was pronounced dead at 10:30 p.m.

This is the 18th traffic fatality this year compared to 8 at this time last year, police say.

Police ask that anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact Officer Adam Roberg at (808) 326-4646 ext. 229 or email at adam.roberg@hawaiicounty.gov.