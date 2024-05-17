(BIVN) – An unusual, late-season kona low continues to soak parts of the Hawaiian Islands, with most of the heavy rain now moving towards Kauai.

Aside from a High Surf Advisory for south-facing shores, there are no weather advisories posted for the Island of Hawaiʻi, which was largely spared from the heavy rains that drenched the other islands. There was Flood Advisory issued for an interior portion of the Big Island on Thursday.

Hawaiʻi Governor Josh Green issued an Emergency Proclamation ahead of the kona low impacting the state.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu issued this information on the weather event on Friday: