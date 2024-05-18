(BIVN) – The national recruitment for the next president of the University of Hawaiʻi will begin in late May.

The UH Board of Regents approved the position description and leadership profile at the board’s most recent monthly meeting.

The UH president oversees the state’s 10-campus system, which includes the University of Hawaiʻi-Hilo and Hawaiʻi Community College on the Big Island. The new president will succeed President David Lassner, who announced in September 2023 that he will retire at the end of 2024.

A UH news release says the position description and leadership profile “were based on feedback provided through six public forums that were held on four islands, and a public survey along with input from the regents and the Presidential Search Advisory Group (PSAG), who edited and finalized the profile before it was brought to the board.”



“We are very pleased that the next phase of the search can officially begin, and the regents thank the PSAG for their important work on the leadership profile,” said BOR Interim Chair Gabriel Lee in the news release. “We are hoping there is a lot of local and national interest in the position and that we are able to attract the best candidates possible to lead the state’s sole provider of higher education.”

The firm hired by the BOR to conduct the recruitment, WittKieffer, will be following this timeline:

May to August – Candidate recruitment period

August – Review of candidate materials, first round of candidate interviews

September – Three to four finalists are named

October – Final selection and negotiation, new president is announced

Early 2025 – New president begins

