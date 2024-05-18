(BIVN) – A fire at a Kona laundromat on Luhia Street, identified as the JK Wash and Go, was extinguished by firefighters early Saturday morning.

No injuries were reported in the blaze, and no one had to be evacuated due to the incident, officials say.

The Hawaiʻi Fire Department says flames and heavy smoke were visible through the roof and inside the 15,000-square-foot metal commercial building, just after midnight.

No occupants were on scene upon arrival of first responders, the department said. Company 7 personnel entered the burning building through the rear door and extinguished the fire.

The fire department estimated a loss of $750,000, but efforts saved an estimated $3 million.