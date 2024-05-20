(BIVN) – The National Weather Service has once again extended the High Surf Advisory for the south-facing shores of Hawaiʻi island.

“Incoming south swell energy will maintain advisory level surf along south facing shores into the afternoon hours,” forecaster reported early Monday morning.

Beaches in Kona, Kaʻū, and Puna will see surf heights of 6 to 10 feet through this evening.

“A High Surf Advisory means surf will be higher than normal,” the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense reported. “Shore breaks and dangerous currents could cause injury or death. Beach-goers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution when entering the water.”

No beach closures have been announced.