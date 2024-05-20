(BIVN) – Two Kona men were arrested at an apartment complex on Manawalea Street, and one of them was later charged, following a reported robbery at the Black Lava Vape shop in Kona on May 18th.

Police say 39-year-old Auston Aini has been charged for several offenses including: Robbery in the first degree, Terroristic Threatening in the first degree, Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Separate Felony, Place to Keep Pistol or Revolver, Ownership or Possession Prohibited and Terroristic Threatening in the second degree.

The Hawaiʻi County Prosecuting Attorney says Aini’s bail was maintained at $323,000 and he was ordered to appear for a preliminary hearing on May 22, 2024.

The Hawaiʻi Police Department described the incident in a Monday news release:

On May 18, 2024 at approximately 1:21 p.m., a 32-year-old female employee of a retail business located on the 75-5700 block of Hanama Place reported being robbed at gun point. She related that an unknown male party came into the store, pointed a black in color handgun at her and demanded that she give him money from within the cash register. The unknown male suspect continued pointing the handgun at her while she opened the register. The suspect then took between $400-$600 in miscellaneous U.S. currency and left the store.

Prosecutors later reported that Aini allegedly took money from within a clear tote labeled “Maui Donations” that was located on top of the register.

From the police news release:

Through further investigation, Kona patrol officers were able to determine the identity of Aini and the vehicle (a 4-door sedan) that was used during this incident. Officers further determined that Aini did not act alone and that the driver of the vehicle, later identified as 25-year old Rodney Kahele Jr., also of Kailua-Kona, entered into the store prior to Aini, looked around and exited the store without purchasing anything. When Kahele returned to the vehicle, Aini then exited the vehicle, went into the store and committed the robbery. Both Aini and Kahele left the area within the vehicle. Officers later determined that Aini resides at an apartment complex located on Manawalea Street in Kailua-Kona. Officers conducted checks in that area and located Aini in the above-mentioned vehicle. Aini was subsequently arrested for the robbery. A short time later, officers located Kahele in an apartment belonging to his mother at the same complex. He was then also arrested for the robbery. On May 19, 2024, Detectives from the Area II Criminal Investigation Section (CIS) took over the investigation. Three search warrants were applied for and granted. The search warrants were executed on the apartments of Kahele Jr. and Aini and on a dark purple in color Mazda 6 four-door sedan. Upon execution of the warrants, several clothing items matching the description of what the suspect was observed wearing during the robbery were recovered from within Aini’s apartment. No firearm was recovered.

Prosecutors added that the most serious offenses, Robbery in the First Degree and Carrying or Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Separate Felony, are both class A felony offenses which carry a penalty of a twenty-year prison term.



Detectives with the Area II Criminal Investigation section are continuing the investigation. Police say anyone with information relative to this investigation is encouraged to call the police department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311. They may also contact Detective Len Hamakado at (808) 326-4646, ext. 224; or via email at Len.hamakado@hawaiicounty.gov.