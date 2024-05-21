(BIVN) – The State of Hawaiʻi has been awarded $916,012,000 following a lawsuit against pharmaceutical manufacturers of the drug Plavix.

Hawaiʻi Attorney General Anne Lopez on Tuesday announced the entry of an order in the case of State of Hawaiʻi ex. rel. Anne E. Lopez, Attorney General v. Briston-Myers Squibb Company et al., against pharmaceutical companies Bristol-Myers Squibb Company and three U.S.-based subsidiaries of French pharmaceutical company Sanofi. The State alleged the companies violated state laws against unfair and deceptive practices “for failing to disclose the efficacy and safety profile of the drug Plavix.”

“Once actually received by the state general fund, I anticipate that this award will provide greater health care services to the people of Hawai‘i. The state has many needs and these funds will help us improve delivery of expanded health care to our residents,” said Governor Josh Green, M.D.

From a news release by the Hawaiʻi Attorney General:

Plavix is an oral antiplatelet medication (a form of blood thinner) in tablet form and is a “prodrug.” Unlike most other medications, which are active when ingested, a prodrug is activated by enzymes in the patient’s liver. Following a trial, First Circuit Court Judge James Ashford found that from the launch of Plavix in 1998, the defendant pharmaceutical companies knew “that there was a risk that about thirty percent of patients might have a diminished response to Plavix,” particularly in members of non-Caucasian races, “but they did not update their label.” Judge Ashford concluded that the defendants’ “unfair acts or practices were deliberate and pervasive, and they slowed and negatively affected the development of science related to Plavix for over a decade,” and “[b]y suppressing research, Defendants created an environment where Hawaiʻi prescribing physicians practiced for more than a decade without the necessary information needed to evaluate the serious limitations of this heart medication.” Judge Ashford found that the defendants “deliberately turned a blind eye toward the diminished response problem because of Defendants’ concern that addressing that problem might adversely affect Plavix sales and Defendants’ profits.” In enforcing Hawaiʻi consumer protection statute, the court concluded that Hawaiʻi had a heightened interest in this case because “the omission of warning information raises a serious risk of harm to all consumers, but a particularly high risk to patients of East Asian and Pacific Island descent, who represent a significant portion of Hawaiʻi’s population.” The Court in its order awarded the state $458,006,000 from Bristol-Myers Squibb Company and $458,006,000 from the three Sanofi subsidiaries, for a total of $916,012,000.