(BIVN) – A Magnitude 3.0 earthquake was recorded Tuesday morning, 12 miles below Maunakea on Hawaiʻi island, where most earthquakes occur beneath the more active Kīlauea and Mauna Loa volcanoes.

The earthquake event, located about 20 miles southwest of Laupāhoehoe, received 13 felt reports on the USGS website, mostly from individuals along the Hāmākua coast.

Maunakea – a 13,803 ft. high shield volcano – is not erupting, and its current alert level is NORMAL. It has not erupted for thousands of years.