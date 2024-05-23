(BIVN) – Police closed a portion of a Kona highway on Wednesday evening in response to a reported domestic incident that resulted in the arrest of a 33-year-old man from Keauhou.

As a precaution, Kuakini Highway was temporarily closed between Kamehameha III Road and La‘aloa Avenue, as police handled the situation.

Thomas John “TJ” Reilly of Keauhou was eventually arrested for Abuse of a Family Household Member in the Presence of a Minor.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

On Wednesday evening, May 22, 2024 at approximately 6:45 p.m., Kona patrol officers responded to a report of a domestic in the area of the 77-6000 block of Kuakini Highway. A 22-year old female reported being shoved into a wall by her boyfriend. Upon officers arrival they located the suspect, 33-year old Thomas John “TJ” Reilly, of Keauhou, at his residence with what appeared to be a rifle slung over his shoulder. Reilly was cooperative while communicating with officers and did not threaten them with the firearm, although a perimeter was maintained and a portion of Kuakini Highway between Kamehameha III Road and La‘aloa Avenue was temporarily closed as a precaution. Officers assisted Reilly’s girlfriend and infant child in exiting the residence without further incident.

Police ask that anyone who may have information relative to the investigation contact Detective Sharlotte Bird at (808) 326-4646, ext. 278, or via email at sharlotte.bird@hawaiicounty.gov.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.