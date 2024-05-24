(BIVN) – The County of Hawaiʻi hosted a ceremony on Thursday, kicking off a public-private partnership to invest approximately $1 million into Kamakoa Nui Park in Waikōloa. The funding will go towards the restoration and expansion of recreational amenities at the park.

County officials joined representatives of Waikōloa Heights Land Investors, who are the developers of the new Nānā Kai residential subdivision, to mark the occasion.

From the County of Hawaiʻi:

Kamakoa Nui Park, (8.5 developed acres on a 16.752 acre parcel) at the corner of Kamakoa Drive and Paniolo Avenue at the northernmost edge of Waikōloa Village, includes a skate park, baseball field, multi-purpose sports field, and a comfort station. Components of the park’s water supply and irrigation system failed at some point in the past leading to the demise of the grassed areas in the park and rendering the sports fields unusable. “We continue to strive to be an administration that focuses on building partnerships to ensure that all our communities are able to thrive,” said Mayor Mitch Roth. “We cannot make all of these improvements by ourselves, which is why we are so honored when folks are able to see our vision and commitment and match it with funding to get these projects done. Mahalo to all the individuals who continue to work with us to make our parks something we can all be proud of.”