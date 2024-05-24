(BIVN) – The County of Hawaiʻi hosted a ceremony on Thursday, kicking off a public-private partnership to invest approximately $1 million into Kamakoa Nui Park in Waikōloa. The funding will go towards the restoration and expansion of recreational amenities at the park.
County officials joined representatives of Waikōloa Heights Land Investors, who are the developers of the new Nānā Kai residential subdivision, to mark the occasion.
From the County of Hawaiʻi:
Kamakoa Nui Park, (8.5 developed acres on a 16.752 acre parcel) at the corner of Kamakoa Drive and Paniolo Avenue at the northernmost edge of Waikōloa Village, includes a skate park, baseball field, multi-purpose sports field, and a comfort station. Components of the park’s water supply and irrigation system failed at some point in the past leading to the demise of the grassed areas in the park and rendering the sports fields unusable.
“We continue to strive to be an administration that focuses on building partnerships to ensure that all our communities are able to thrive,” said Mayor Mitch Roth. “We cannot make all of these improvements by ourselves, which is why we are so honored when folks are able to see our vision and commitment and match it with funding to get these projects done. Mahalo to all the individuals who continue to work with us to make our parks something we can all be proud of.”
The developers, whose new “Nānā Kai” subdivision’s initial phase is currently under construction directly across from the park, reached an agreement with the County of Hawai‘i to invest approximately $1 million in private funding to enhance and expand the park. Initially, restoring the grass and irrigation systems at the park’s sports fields and lawn area are the priority, and initial efforts by the developer have encouragingly begun to show signs of improvements. Additional improvements, which may include development of a new dog park and enhancement of landscaping and other features throughout the site, are under ongoing coordination with the Department of Parks & Recreation.
“This is another great example of how public-private partnerships can significantly benefit the County of Hawai‘i park system and the communities that rely on our facilities for recreational opportunities,” said Maurice Messina, Director of the Department of Parks & Recreation. “We look forward to working with our partners to restore and enhance Kamakoa Nui Park for the benefit of the growing Waikōloa Village community.”
The restoration and enhancement of Kamakoa Nui Park is intended to benefit future residents of Keʻolalani, an affordable housing development project of the County’s Office of Housing and Community Development. The initial phase of Keʻolalani will be constructed on land that is directly across from the park, south of Kamakoa Drive.
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
WAIKŌLOA, Hawaiʻi - Developers are investing $1 million in private funding to enhance and expand the park.