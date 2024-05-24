(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi island child psychologist who pleaded “Guilty” to sexual assault charges was sentenced to a twenty-year prison term Friday in Kona Circuit Court.

71 year-old Reuben Lelah of Kailua Kona admiited that sexually assaulted a minor who was his patient between June and December 2019.

From Hawaiʻi County Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen:

The Court sentenced Lelah to a ten-year prison term for each Sexual Assault in the Second Degree offense and ordered that the sentences be served consecutively for a total of twenty years. Lelah, who had remained out of custody on $40,000.00 bail for the duration of the proceedings, was then ordered to be taken into custody forthwith to begin serving his sentence. On March 15, 2024, Lelah appeared in Kona Circuit Court where he pleaded “Guilty” to two counts of Sexual Assault in the Second Degree. Sexual Assault in the Second Degree is a class B felony offense which carries a maximum penalty of a ten-year prison term.

Hawaii News Now reported Lelah has also confessed to committing sex crimes against other underage patients, and those cases are under police investigation.

Citing the Loving Service Foundation website, which has since been taken down, the news outlet reported that Lelah treated children and teens “who were dying or suffering from chronic illness” for nearly two decades.

The investigation was led by Detective Scott Dewey, Area II Juvenile Aid Section, and assisted by Sergeant Brandon Mansur, Area II Community Policing Section, formerly of the Area II Juvenile Aid Section, Hawai‘i Police Department. The case was prosecuted by Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Annaliese Wolf.

The Office of the Prosecuting Attorney remains dedicated to the pursuit of justice with integrity and commitment. Anyone having information to assist local law enforcement should call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.