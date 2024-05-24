(BIVN) – The search for a missing woman in Puna led police to a residence in Hawaiian Paradise Park on Thursday, where a man appears to have committed suicide upon their arrival.

The deceased male, who was found in the 15th Avenue home with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, has not yet been identified by police.

Police at the scene confirmed they are looking for Ashley Kuregian, who went missing earlier this month. Police say the 38-year-old female was last seen at a residence on 15th Avenue in the Hawaiian Paradise Park Subdivision the evening of Tuesday, May 14, 2024. Kuregian is described as having a fair complexion, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 125 pounds, with long brown hair and brown eyes. She is known to frequent the Pahoa and Kalapana areas.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

On Thursday afternoon, May 23, 2024, shortly before 4:00 p.m., members of the Area I Criminal Investigation Division executed a search warrant on a residence located on the 15-2000 block of 15th Avenue, in Keaʻau, Hawai’i, in relation to an ongoing missing person investigation. Upon arrival at the residence, police personnel immediately made numerous announcements identifying themselves and their intention of executing a search warrant. At this time, a loud “pop” was heard which resembled a gunshot. Police personnel then set up a secure perimeter, and began checking on nearby residences to insure their safety.

The department’s Special Response Team and Crisis Negotiation Team were activated as the residence may have contained an armed barricaded subject. Upon later entry into the residence, personnel located the body of a deceased male with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. A firearm was also located. Upon securing the scene, police personnel processed the scene in regards to the deceased male party and missing person investigation. An autopsy will be performed early next week to determine the exact cause of death. The victim’s identity is being withheld pending positive identification and notification of next of kin.

Police say Area I Criminal Investigation Division personnel are continuing this investigation. They say anyone who may have information regarding this incident to contact Detective Amy Omaya of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-2381, or via email at amy.omaya@hawaiicounty.gov or the police department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.

“Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000,” police added. “Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.”