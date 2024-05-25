(BIVN) – Major General Kenneth Hara will be retiring after 40 years of military service before the end of the 2024.

Governor Josh Green on Friday announced that Maj. Gen. Hara – who is the Adjutant General (TAG) for the state of Hawaiʻi, Commander of the Hawaiʻi National Guard, and Director of the Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency – will resign as TAG on October 1, 2024 and retire from the military on November 1, 2024.

Brig. Gen. Stephen F. Logan, currently the Deputy Adjutant General (DAG) for the state of Hawaiʻi and commander of the Hawaiʻi Army National Guard, has been selected by Governor Green to serve as the next TAG.

“Throughout his entire career, Maj. Gen. Hara led by example, providing a steady hand through some of the most challenging times in the history of our state and nation. I can say with confidence that the state of Hawaiʻi is better because of Maj. Gen. Hara’s dedicated service, commitment, and sacrifices. I wish him all the best in retirement,” said Governor Green in a news release. “With that said, I could not be more thrilled that he is leaving the Hawaiʻi National Guard under the exceptional leadership of Brig. Gen. Stephen Logan. He is a key component of the Hawaiʻi National Guard’s success and his appointment as Adjutant General marks another historic milestone in a storied military career.”

From the State of Hawaiʻi:

As TAG, Brig. Gen. Logan will serve as the Commander of the Hawaiʻi National Guard and Director of the Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency. He will be responsible for daily operations and oversee approximately 5,600 Army and Air National Guard servicemembers which includes approximately 2,100 full-time federal and state employees. Brig. Gen. Logan’s appointment as TAG requires Hawaiʻi state Senate confirmation. The state of Hawaiʻi, Department of Defense will conduct its official Change of Responsibility ceremony on October 1, 2024. “I am grateful and proud to have served with the extraordinary members of the state of Hawaiʻi, Department of Defense, who accomplished every assigned state and federal mission during extremely challenging times,” said Maj. Gen. Hara. “And I have full faith and confidence in Brig. Gen. Steve Logan and know that he will successfully lead the department into the future.”

Maj. Gen. Hara, served on three combat deployments to Baghdad, Iraq; Camp Arifjan, Kuwait; and Kandahar, Afghanistan. He was appointed TAG in December, 2019. He served as the state’s overall incident commander from 2020-2023 during the COVID-19 pandemic response. Hara again served as the state’s incident commander for the Maui wildfire response in 2023 to present. Brig. Gen. Logan, a combat veteran who has served in Afghanistan; has been the DAG since Dec. 2019 and Commander of the Hawaiʻi Army National Guard since Oct. 2021. He most recently served as the dual status commander of the Hawaiʻi National Guard’s Joint Task Force 50, which was activated in response to the 2023 Maui wildfire disaster.