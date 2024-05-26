(BIVN) – An annual lantern floating ceremony will be held in Hilo on Sunday evening, honoring “loved ones who have passed in remembrance and reflection of love.”

Said to be the largest lantern floating event on the Big Island, the 20th annual Celebration Of Life will be presented by Hawaiʻi Care Choices and will be held at Reeds Bay in Hilo. The event will run from noon to 7 p.m.

The event is free and open to the community.

Event organizers say parking is at the Civic Auditorium. Free shuttles will run beginning 11:30 a.m., with the last shuttle at 7:30 p.m.

Also featured as part of the event, according to promotional flyers:

Special “E Ola Maui” Ceremony at noon to pay tribute to the resilience of the Maui Wildfire survivors

Live Music by Local Artists

Bon Dance & Hula Halau Performances

Local Food Trucks & Vendors

Lantern & Event T-shirt Sales

Baked goods, bentos, keiki meals, and shave ice available.

Organizers say participants can purchase lanterns at the event for $25. “All lanterns that are floated onto the water will be collected and ceremoniously burned,” a flyer stated. “They will not be returned.”