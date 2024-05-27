(BIVN) – The inaugural Hawaii Island Ground Golf Mayor’s Cup Tournament will be held on June 21, 2024, at the Old Kona Airport Beach Park Baseball Field.

The County of Hawaiʻi Parks and Recreation, Elderly Recreation Services, Office of the Mayor, and the Japanese Chamber of Commerce & Industry of Hawaii announced this past week that the event will welcome participants aged 18 and older.

The event will start at 10 a.m. after a 9:30 a.m. check-in. There will be a lunch at noon.

“We’re thrilled to host the inaugural Mayor’s Cup Ground Golf Tournament, celebrating the growing popularity of this sport on our island,” said Mayor Mitch Roth. “Having had the chance to play, I can personally attest to the skill and precision required to succeed. We eagerly anticipate testing our abilities together in a few weeks.”

From the County of Hawaiʻi:

Ground Golf, which combines elements of golf and croquet, originated from Hawaiʻi Island’s sister city in Yurihama, Japan. The sport has since become popular on Hawaii Island, especially among the kupuna. The tournament promises a day of friendly competition, community building, and physical activity in a beautiful outdoor setting.

The registration fee is $12, which includes lunch, the County says. Due to limited space, registration will close on May 30, 2024, the County says. Participants can register in person at the Elderly Recreation Services Office (127 Kamana St., Hilo), the West Hawaii CSE Office (74-5044 Ane Keohokalole Hwy), or online at jccih.org.