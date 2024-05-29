(BIVN) – Hundreds of students from various Hilo and Puna schools celebrated their completion of the DARE (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) program, with a special event held at the Kawamoto Swim Stadium.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

Hosted at the Kawamoto Swim Stadium, the day began with the master of ceremonies, Captain Roy Valera, delivering the opening remarks to over 600 enthusiastic students in attendance. Police Chaplain Renee Godoy’s gave the benediction followed by the presentation of colors by the Hilo JROTCP and singing of the National Anthem by Kaylan Gomes of Honokaʻa Highschool. Police Chief Moszkowicz then gave his opening remarks and words of encouragement before awarding the students with a day of fun and excitement for all of their hard work.

On May 23, East Hawaii DARE graduates from Hilo Intermediate, Waiakea Intermediate, Pahoa Elementary, Kea’au Elementary, and Pahoa Intermediate schools celebrated their completion of the DARE program, a nationally recognized initiative teaching students how to make good decisions, be responsible, and handle bullying and peer pressure.

After the opening ceremony and the students reciting the DARE pledge, they were presented with a scenario reenacting a traffic collision. The Hawai’i Police Department worked in conjunction with the Hawai’i County Fire Department in simulating how medics would provide aide in the event of a collision that resulted in severe injuries. The Hawai’i County Fire Department’s police helicopter arrived and airlifted the victim out of the area, much to the amazement and cheers of the students. Students were also treated to a demonstration by the Special Response Team (SRT) addressing a bomb threat, utilizing a robot.

The event featured waterslides, swimming, carnival games, and other activities. A tug-of-war championship between the schools resulted in Waiakea Intermediate winning, and a perpetual trophy will be displayed in their school’s trophy case.

The Hawai’i Police Department extends its gratitude to both public and private volunteer groups for assisting in this event, as well as to county agencies, particularly the Parks and Recreation office and the Prosecutor’s Office, for donating many of the prizes handed out that day.

This event was especially meaningful as it was the first large gathering of DARE graduates since 2019 due to the pandemic. It is our hope that this DARE Day celebration will continue to grow in appreciation among the students who completed the program.