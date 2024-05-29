(BIVN) – One in three households in Hawaiʻi experienced food insecurity in 2023, according to a new, comprehensive report released Wednesday by the Hawaiʻi Foodbank.

Food insecurity rates were reported to be the highest of Hawaiʻi island (40%), followed by Maui (31%) and Oʻahu (28%).

The study, administered by SMS Research and analyzed by Pirkle Epidemiology and Evaluation Consulting LLC, surveyed 910 residents from various racial and geographic backgrounds. The results painted a picture of the challenges faced by local communities, and “evaluate the efficacy of existing hunger-relief initiatives, the study sheds light on critical aspects of food insecurity and its impact on Hawaiʻi’s diverse population.”

Key findings from the report include:

30% of households in Hawaiʻi experienced food insecurity.

Approximately 29% of children experienced food insecurity, with 6% going an entire day without food.

38% of adults in households with children experienced food insecurity.

10% of households had at least one member who went without food for an entire day.

Household food insecurity was highest on Hawaiʻi Island, followed by Maui, Oʻahu, and Kauaʻi.

Young adults ages 18-29 were the most affected by food insecurity, with 44% of those currently enrolled in higher education being food insecure.

Over 40% of Native Hawaiians, other Pacific Islanders, Filipinos and American Indian/Alaska Natives lived in food-insecure households.

46% of respondents who identified as gay, lesbian, bi-sexual or some other identity than straight were living in food insecure households.

Approximately 20% of Hawai‘i residents were affected by the Maui wildfires, with those affected twice as likely to be food insecure.

The full report is available for review at HawaiiFoodbank.org.

From the Hawaiʻi Foodbank news release: