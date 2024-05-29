(BIVN) – One in three households in Hawaiʻi experienced food insecurity in 2023, according to a new, comprehensive report released Wednesday by the Hawaiʻi Foodbank.
Food insecurity rates were reported to be the highest of Hawaiʻi island (40%), followed by Maui (31%) and Oʻahu (28%).
The study, administered by SMS Research and analyzed by Pirkle Epidemiology and Evaluation Consulting LLC, surveyed 910 residents from various racial and geographic backgrounds. The results painted a picture of the challenges faced by local communities, and “evaluate the efficacy of existing hunger-relief initiatives, the study sheds light on critical aspects of food insecurity and its impact on Hawaiʻi’s diverse population.”
Key findings from the report include:
- 30% of households in Hawaiʻi experienced food insecurity.
- Approximately 29% of children experienced food insecurity, with 6% going an entire day without food.
- 38% of adults in households with children experienced food insecurity.
- 10% of households had at least one member who went without food for an entire day.
- Household food insecurity was highest on Hawaiʻi Island, followed by Maui, Oʻahu, and Kauaʻi.
- Young adults ages 18-29 were the most affected by food insecurity, with 44% of those currently enrolled in higher education being food insecure.
- Over 40% of Native Hawaiians, other Pacific Islanders, Filipinos and American Indian/Alaska Natives lived in food-insecure households.
- 46% of respondents who identified as gay, lesbian, bi-sexual or some other identity than straight were living in food insecure households.
- Approximately 20% of Hawai‘i residents were affected by the Maui wildfires, with those affected twice as likely to be food insecure.
The full report is available for review at HawaiiFoodbank.org.
From the Hawaiʻi Foodbank news release:
The study, the first of its kind since 2014, serves as a stark reminder of the unique challenges facing Hawaiʻi’s communities. On average, Hawai‘i Foodbank is currently serving nearly 160,000 people each month. This upward trend in need is the highest since the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic and is exacerbated by a variety of recent factors, including the end of pandemic-related federal and local support programs, rising grocery prices and an elevated cost of living, the Maui wildfires, and more.
“Food insecurity is such a complex issue and needs to be examined at an even deeper level within the context of Hawaiʻi — taking into account our individual challenges, infrastructure, policies, programs and people,” stated Hawai‘i Foodbank President and CEO Amy Miller, emphasizing the significance of local data in tackling food insecurity. “By better understanding these unique variations in need within our local communities, we can develop more targeted, collaborative and comprehensive strategies to address food insecurity in Hawai‘i. This is an important step in achieving our ultimate vision of a Hawai‘i where everyone has consistent access to the safe and nutritious food we all deserve to thrive.”
The report will play a pivotal role in guiding Hawaiʻi Foodbank’s future initiatives and focus areas as it endeavors to alleviate food insecurity across the islands. By leveraging these findings, Hawaiʻi Foodbank aims to better fulfill the needs of the community and foster a more food-secure future for all residents.
