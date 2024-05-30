(BIVN) – Kilauea is not erupting and the heightened seismic unrest continues beneath the summit of the Hawaiʻi island volcano.

The USGS Alert Level remains at ADVISORY / YELLOW.

On Wednesday, scientists reported the seismic unrest was primarily being observed in “intermittent low frequency energy signals typical of magma movement.” On Thursday, individual earthquakes were recorded in the summit area, after a couple of days in which few events were detected.

Rates of seismicity beneath the East Rift Zone and Southwest Rift Zone are low. Rates of ground deformation are low.

Scientists with the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory continue to say that “at this time, it is not possible to say whether this increase in activity will lead to an intrusion or an eruption, or simply continue as seismic unrest at depth.”

“Changes in the character and location of unrest can occur quickly, as can the potential for eruption, but there are no signs of imminent eruption at this time,” the USGS repeated.

There are no reported closures in Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park due to the seismic unrest.

The USGS HVO says it will provide daily updates while Kīlauea volcano is in a heightened state.