(BIVN) – The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands on Friday provided an update on the ongoing situation with Sandwich Isles Communications, warning beneficiaries that up to 1,500 households on Hawaiian Home Lands could face a sudden loss of phone and/or internet service on Saturday, June 1st.

Sandwich Isles Communications, or SIC, announced in an email to customers on May 30 that it would end its service just two days later, the DHHL reports, noting that affected parties “are located throughout the state and include many households in remote communities.”

DHHL says it is working to establish interim service, and transition lessees to other providers. Last week, DHHL urged SIC customers to switch phone and internet service providers to avoid the loss of telecommunications services due to SIC facing foreclosure by the federal government due to nonpayment of a major loan.

From the DHHL news release:

SIC’s apparent plans to disconnect service violates the company’s contract with the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands (DHHL), which requires SIC to provide reliable service. SIC is also required to continue phone and internet service unless it gives regulators at the FCC and the Hawaiʻi PUC advance notice that it is unable to do so – and receives permission to stop services. DHHL is not aware of any such notifications to these agencies – and is working with these agencies to formulate a response. DHHL will continue to provide updates as the situation unfolds. SIC has had multiple opportunities to work with DHHL and alternate service providers to keep services on for its customers. Unfortunately, SIC has chosen its current course of action instead. DHHL is working to ensure minimal disruption to affected beneficiaries. SIC is facing foreclosure by the federal government due to nonpayment of a major loan.

“Reliable phone and internet service is a lifeline for our communities,” said Lieutenant Governor Sylvia Luke in the latest DHHL news release. “It is unacceptable that Sandwich Isles Communications is planning to disconnect the services that its customers depend on with so little notice. We strongly urge Sandwich Isles Communications to transition Hawaiian Home Lands lessees to alternate service providers in an orderly and responsible process.”