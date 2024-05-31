(BIVN) – U.S. Senator Brian Schatz (D, Hawaiʻi) was on Hawaiʻi island recently, taking a look at how the federal dollars he helped to allocate as a senior member of the Senate Appropriations Committee are being spent.

Sen. Schatz visited Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park on Hawaiʻi Island, as well as the nearby Keauhou Bird Conservation Center.

“Due to shrinking habitats, disease-carrying mosquitoes, and expanding predator populations, Hawai‘i’s native birds have been at risk of extinction for decades. But because of the incredible work of conservationists across the state and particularly those at Keauhou Bird Conservation Center in Hilo, we have seen our native bird populations begin to rebound,” said Senator Schatz. “I was eager to hear about the great work the Center is doing and discuss how we can continue to deliver federal support.”

From the office of Senator Schatz:

At Keauhou Bird Conservation Center, Schatz met with staff and received a briefing on the critical work being done to care for and protect numerous critically endangered Hawaiian forest birds including the ʻAlalā, Palila, ʻAkikiki, ʻAkekeʻe, and Kiwikiu. Since 2021, Schatz helped secure more than $5 million for the Center.

The Keauhou Bird Conservation Center is one of two centers operated through a partnership between San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and the Hawai‘i Department of Land and Natural Resources’ Division of Forestry and Wildlife.



“Volcanoes National Park is a special place that everyone should have access to, but six years after the 2018 eruption, the work to repair the damage to key roads and buildings continues. I was grateful to the staff for updating me on the progress being made at Volcanoes and hear about the improvements to the visitor center that will make a safer and better park experience for everyone. I look forward to continuing to work together to deliver more federal resources to Hawai‘i’s national parks,” said Senator Schatz.

At Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park, Schatz toured the damage to roads and buildings following the 2018 Kīlauea eruption and was briefed by Park staff on the repairs being made from federal funding Schatz helped deliver. Schatz secured nearly $45 million in federal funding for native plant restoration, perimeter fencing, land conservation efforts, and repairs and improvements to roads and buildings – including the visitor center. Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park is the most visited National Park in the islands with 1.6 million visitors annually, and has been designated as an International Biosphere Reserve and UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The office of Senator Schatz says he also met with Mayor Mitch Roth, to discuss “working together to deliver more federal funding to Hawai‘i County.”