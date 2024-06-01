(BIVN) – The body that was found last week in the vacant lot of a Puna subdivision has been identified as 38-year-old Ashley Michelle Kuregian, who was reported missing on May 21st.



Police also said that the man who reported her missing – her boyfriend, 38-year-old Matthew Adrian Poole – was the individual who died from a self-inflicted gun shot wound on May 24th at a home on 15th Avenue in the Hawaiian Paradise Park. The gunshot from the apparent suicide occurred as police arrived at the location, prompting the activation of the Special Response Team and Crisis Negotiation Team in the Puna subdivision.



Hawaiʻi island police say they are now investigating the missing person case as a murder-suicide.

On Friday, police provided a detailed summary in a news release:

On Thursday afternoon, May 23, 2024, shortly before 4:00 p.m., members of the Area I Criminal Investigation Division executed a search warrant on a residence located on the 15-2000 block of 15th Avenue, in Kea’au, Hawai’i, in relation to an ongoing missing person investigation involving 38-year-old Ashley Michelle Kuregian.

Kuregian was reported as a missing person by her boyfriend Matthew Adrian Poole, on May 21, 2024; however, had reportedly not been seen for approximately a week.

Upon arrival at the residence, police personnel immediately made numerous announcements identifying themselves and their intention of executing a search warrant. At that time, a loud “pop” was heard from within the residence which resembled a gunshot. Police personnel then set up a secure perimeter, and began checking on nearby residences to ensure their safety.

Out of an abundance of caution, the department’s Special Response Team and Crisis Negotiation Team were activated as it was believed there may be an armed barricaded subject. Upon later entry into the residence, personnel located the body of a deceased male with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. A firearm was also located.

Police have identified the deceased male as 38-yeard-old Matthew Adrian Poole, of Kea’au. An autopsy was performed on Poole on May 24, 2024, where it was determined that he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Upon securing the residence, police personnel processed the scene in regards to the deceased male party and missing person investigation. During the search of the residence, police discovered information which lead them to conduct a check for Kuregian’s body in the Orchidland Estates Subdivision.

Later that evening, May 23, 2024, at approximately 7:00 p.m., members of the Area I Criminal Investigation Division followed-up on the information for Kuregian, and located a body found to be in advanced stages of decomposition. The human remains were located on a vacant undeveloped property located on the 16-200 block of 36th Avenue, in Kea’au, Hawai’i.

Police secured and maintained custody of the scene overnight, and recovered the human remains at about 9:40 a.m., on Friday morning, May 24, 2024. An autopsy was performed Friday afternoon; however, the forensic pathologist deferred the cause and manner of death pending additional forensic examination and testing.

A follow-up examination of Kuregian’s remains was performed on May 31, 2024, where it was determined that she died as a result of a single gunshot wound to the head, and her manner of death was ruled as a homicide. Police have identified the human remains as those of Ashley Michelle Kuregian, of Kea’au.

Area I Criminal Investigation Division personnel are continuing this investigation and ask anyone who may have information regarding this incident to contact Detective Amy Omaya of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-2381, or via email at amy.omaya@hawaiicounty.gov or the police department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.