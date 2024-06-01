(BIVN) – Mauna Loa is not erupting. The USGS Volcano Alert Level for the giant Hawaiʻi island volcano remains at NORMAL.

“Summit seismicity has remained at low levels over the past month,” wrote scientists with the U.S. Geological Survey Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO). “Ground deformation indicates continuing slow inflation as magma replenishes the reservoir system following the 2022 eruption.”

Deformation at Mauna Loa is the subject of the latest Volcano Watch article written by USGS HVO scientists and affiliates.

From this week’s Volcano Watch article:

Mauna Loa volcano stands as the largest and most active volcano on Earth. With a rich history of eruptions that have shaped the Island of Hawaʻi’s geography, Mauna Loa has captivated the fascination of scientists, residents, and people worldwide. Let’s take a closer look at how Mauna Loa’s surface deformation has changed over the last several decades, focusing on its three most recent eruptions. By comparing data from past eruptions, scientists gain valuable insights into a volcano’s patterns and cycles. This knowledge helps us better understand a volcano’s behavior, preparing us for future unrest and allowing us to communicate potential hazards to nearby communities.

Global Positioning System (GPS), borehole tiltmeters, Interferometric Synthetic Aperture Radar (InSAR), and seismometers are currently the primary geophysical instruments for measuring changes and unrest at volcanoes. These have replaced older, less advanced surveying instruments that were used in the past. The most recent Mauna Loa eruptions in 1975, 1984, and 2022 each offer unique insights into this volcano’s eruptive behavior. In 1975, lava suddenly flowed from Mauna Loa’s summit, creating a mesmerizing sight. The eruption lasted less than a day. Although brief, it left its mark on the landscape, reminding us of the volcano’s power and unpredictability. Prior to the 1975 eruption, Mauna Loa showed slight extension across the summit caldera in 1974, indicating inflation. There was also an uptick in seismic activity beforehand. After the 1975 eruption, Mauna Loa inflated by about 8 inches (20 centimeters) across its caldera between 1975 and 1976.

Nine years later, Mauna Loa came to life again. This time, there was almost a year of clues indicating an eruption could be coming. Some of these included elevated rates of ground inflation and increased numbers of earthquakes. USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO) scientists were able to detect changes in the volcano and were able to communicate to the public that there was a high likelihood for an eruption. In March 1984, the volcano erupted with renewed vigor. This time, the eruption lasted longer, spewing lava for 22 days. The lava flowed from the summit, creeping down the northeast flank of the volcano from fissures on the volcano’s Northeast Rift Zone. As lava was erupted on the surface of the volcano, it deflated. Then, after the eruption stopped, Mauna Loa reinflated for more than a year and a half.

Following decades of quiet, Mauna Loa stirred from its slumber once again in 2022. With increased seismic activity beneath its summit and notable surface deformation starting in September 2022, Mauna Loa signaled its awakening. HVO scientists worked with the Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency to inform communities about the potential for an eruption. On November 27, 2022, lava began to flow—first in the caldera, to the south caldera, and then to the Northeast Rift Zone. The eruption lasted for two weeks, captivating the world with its awe-inspiring display of molten lava flows.

Following all three eruptions, reinflation was very fast right after lava effusion ended but gradually waned over the following years. Maybe more interesting are the differences in Mauna Loa’s detectable behavior before each of these eruptions. There were small changes in ground deformation and many earthquakes before the 1975 summit eruption, whereas the 1984 and 2022 eruptions were proceeded by many earthquakes and major ground deformation.